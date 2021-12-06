ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Postmates spin-off Serve Robotics raises $13M to grow its sidewalk delivery fleet

By Kyle Wiggers, @Kyle_L_Wiggers
VentureBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. In May, following Uber’s acquisition of Postmates, the robotics division of Postmates spun out as an...

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

AI video avatar platform Synthesia raises $50 million in venture capital

(Reuters) – Synthesia, a London-based artificial intelligence startup that creates video avatars of real people, said on Wednesday it raised $50 million from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins and GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, and other investors. An increasing number of startups are creating such synthetic...
TECHNOLOGY
Shropshire Star

Major appointment to target multi-million pound 'autonomous robot' opportunity for iconsys

Delivering increased productivity and cost savings for factories all over the world is the focus of iconsys' latest strategic appointment. Graham Lee has joined the independent system integrator as business development manager and will be using his knowledge of automation and robot systems to target a multi-million pound opportunity for the Telford-based company.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Arrival Automotive CEO on In-House EV Battery Production in Charlotte

Mike Ableson, Arrival Automotive CEO, joined Cheddar to talk about expansion plans for the electric vehicle manufacturer. The UK-based automaker is set to open a new $11.5 million battery plant in Charlotte, N.C., its fourth factory announced for the U.S., in an effort to ramp up production. He noted that the industry is recognizing the improved benefit of producing electric vehicle batteries in-house rather than outsourcing. Ableson also talked about plans to develop an electric-powered transit bus and a last-mile delivery truck.
CHARLOTTE, NC
pymnts

Grocers Tap Instacart to Compete With Ultrafast Delivery, but These Partnerships are a Double-Edged Sword

While the bulk of consumers’ grocery shopping remains weighted toward brick-and-mortar, competition for the small but growing online grocery market is heating up. With new startups emerging around the world promising 10- to 15-minute grocery deliveries, and with delivery giant DoorDash getting into the mix with the launch of its own ultrafast option, incumbent grocery brands have to work harder to retain their customers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
techstartups.com

Delivery tech startup FastAF closes Series A funding to deliver premium essentials from the world’s best brands in 2 hours or less; now valued at $200 million

Just when you think the delivery space is getting crowded, investors continue to pour millions into the space hoping to find the next big winner. Millions of people now spend more time at home and make their purchases online instead of shopping at the local stores. One of the leading...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Uber Drivers#Food Delivery#Serve Robotics#Facebook Gaming#Postmates#7 Eleven#Wavemaker Partners#Wavemaker Labs#Venturebeat
aithority.com

Serve Robotics Secures Funding From Strategic Investors Uber, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Eleven’s 7-Ventures, And Wavemaker Labs

New funding will help accelerate scaling of the company’s robotic platform, support geographic expansion, and drive continued product development. Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, announced the closing of a $13 million expanded seed funding round, with participation from strategic investors Uber Technologies, Inc. Delivery Hero (FRA: DHER) backed DX Ventures; 7-Eleven Inc.’s corporate venture arm, 7-Ventures, LLC; and Wavemaker Partners’ food automation focused venture studio Wavemaker Labs. The new round extends Serve’s previous seed funding and includes participation by existing seed investors Neo, Western Technology Investment, and Scott Banister among others. The capital will be used to accelerate the company’s path to commercial scale, driving its fleet expansion, geographic growth, and continued product development.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Robotic Research raises $228M Series A to build out commercial autonomous offerings

Robotic Research, a self-driving technology company that has spent the last two decades developing on and off-road autonomous vehicles for the Department of Defense, raised a $228 million Series A round. The company will use the investment, which was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Enlightenment Capital, to build out the commercial side of its business.
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Identity verification startup Incode raises $220M

Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. New challenges have emerged in identity verification as business moves increasingly online during the pandemic. Companies, facing...
TECHNOLOGY
Wrcbtv.com

Web woes: Amazon's web service having major trouble

Besides being the largest online retailer, Amazon also serves as one of the biggest players in cloud-computing with their Amazon Web Services (AWS). Tuesday, Amazon was hit with a major outage that affected much of the online traffic routed through northern Virginia in the company's AWS’ main US-East-1 region. "We...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Amazon
Albuquerque Business First

Intel plans to spin off Mobileye, its autonomous vehicle unit, via an IPO

Intel Corp. plans to spin off its self-driving car unit, Mobileye Technologies Ltd. The Santa Clara-based chipmaking giant plans to have Mobileye go through an initial public offering in the middle of next year, it said Monday in a news release. Intel intends to remain Mobileye's majority owner after the offering, and Amnon Shashua will stay on as CEO of Mobileye.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Heap raises $110M to automate analytics for digital experiences

Heap, a platform for digital analytics, today announced that it raised $110 million in a financing round led by Sixth Street and Goldman Sachs with participation from NewView Capital, Menlo Ventures, DTCP, Triangle Peak Partners, Alliance Bernstein Private Credit Investors, Maverick Ventures, and The Private Shares Fund. CEO Ken Fine says that the new proceeds — which bring Heap’s total raised to $205 million, valuing the company at $960 million — will be put toward hiring and product development as Heap continues to grow the size of its customer base.
MARKETS
San Francisco Business Times

Early Money: Uber and 7-Eleven invested in the $13M seed round for a delivery robot maker

At least some investors and companies are betting that robots are the future of food and product deliveries. The latest to benefit from that thinking is Serve Robotics Inc., which is designing robots that can navigate sidewalks and crosswalks to deliver food and other items to people's doorsteps. The Redwood City startup announced Tuesday it's raised $13 million in a seed round from investors including Uber Technologies Inc., Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, Wavemaker Partners and 7 Ventures, the venture capital arm of 7-Eleven Inc.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
VentureBeat

Pento lands $35M to automate payroll processes

Pento, a payroll automation firm based in the U.K., today announced that it secured $35 million in series B funding led by Tiger Global and Avid Ventures, bringing its total capital raised to $53.4 million. General Catalyst, Latitude, and Seedcamp also participated in the tranche, which cofounder and CEO Jonas Bøgh Larsen says will be put toward product development, service growth, partner integrations, and expansion into new European countries.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Operational intelligence startup NetSpring lands $13M

NetSpring, a startup offering a platform to deliver AI-driven operational intelligence to enterprises, today announced it has raised $13 million in a series A round led by Dell Technologies Capital. The company plans to use the investment, which also saw the participation of Khosla Ventures and Wipro Ventures, toward strengthening its team and developing the infrastructure of its solution.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Just in case: Port crisis could alter logistics landscape forever

Much has been written about the backlog of container ships off the U.S. West Coast, but even when that situation eases, the supply chain bottleneck that it created will still be felt well into next year. It is the price a global economy pays for building ultra-efficient networks in which...
INDUSTRY
Retail Wire

Will DoorDash win the ultra-fast delivery race?

One of the biggest app-based delivery services is offering customers in select markets a service that will get them their grocery orders even faster than usual. DoorDash has announced that it will be offering ultra-fast grocery delivery with a new service in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, according to Axios. Customers in the delivery area can order products available in the DashMart warehouse and, for a charge of between 99 cents and $1.99, expect to receive them in 10 to 15 minutes. DoorDash will hire full-time employees at $15 per hour plus benefits for the service via a new subsidiary called DashCorp, rather than use their typical contract workers. Employees will carry out deliveries on e-bikes.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy