In order to understand the recent excitement about Nvidia’s omniverse for engineers, it may be helpful to understand how digital twins evolved as a way to effect digital transformation involving physical things. VentureBeat caught up with Michael Grieves, who is credited with originating the concept and coining the term “digital twins” in 2002 while elaborating on best practices for bringing digital transformation to the design, manufacture, and support of physical products. Technically speaking, however, this credit is only half-true. While Grieves helped frame the key concepts, his friend, NASA researcher John Vickers, actually suggested the term for the emerging field in 2010.

