Dennis McKinley's Mom Says Porsha Williams Cheated

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

“Simon is still a married man, his situation is worse to men than cheating. He’s cheating in the eyes of the Lord, amen!”

There’s drama afoot on “Porsha’s Family Matters” and it involves the former housewife and the mother of her ex.

On the latest episode of the Bravo show, the reality star was seen celebrating her birthday with friends, family, and her fiancé Simon Guobadia during a catered backyard party.

Also on hand for the party were Porsha’s ex Dennis McKinley and his mom Miss Gina.

During the gathering, Porsha and Simon were peppered with questions about their quickie engagement, and Porsha’s family matriarchs actually shed happy tears.

“I cherish family and I love family,” said Porsha’s grandma Miss Iona.

“I love Dennis and I love what I’m seeing and what I’m hearing about the family life that Simon would want to have with my daughter,” said Porsha’s mom Miss Diane.

During the emotional moment, Dennis McKinley’s mom Miss Gina also cried while emphasizing that she doesn’t want Porsha and Dennis’ daughter to feel the effects of the end of their relationship.

“If I could just say something,” said Miss Gina. “This is a happy moment and a bittersweet one. We’re a good family, transitions are always hard and we don’t want PJ to recognize a separation. I think we can put aside some of our issues and focus on the person that’s most important.”

But soon thereafter Miss Gina’s tears turned to anger when Porsha’s grandma referred to Dennis as a “playboy.”

“I don’t see why any of us would have an issue because I understand Dennis’ life that he leads, because I had a son that lived the very same life,” said Miss Iona. “They like ladies.”

“All men love ladies!” retorted Miss Gina. “Okay?!”

“Don’t take this the wrong way, I’m trying to explain and make it sweet,” said Miss Iona. “I don’t think y’all quite understand, I’m not putting anybody down. You’re entitled to your life and live it the way you want it to. And how we wanted it to go for you and Porsha, maybe it wasn’t what you and her wanted at the time,” she added. “So it may be too late, I guess it’s too late. I’m just saying, all mens is men. I had a son and he was a playboy.”

“He’s not a playboy though,” replied Miss Gina. “To what extent? To what extent?! People live and learn, when they live and learn, things change. Another thing I wanna say is eventually he is gonna meet someone who is gonna make him just as happy.”

“Grandma Iona was out of line,” added Miss Gina in a confessional.

“Simon is still a married man, his situation is worse to men than cheating. He’s cheating in the eyes of the Lord, amen!”

BLOOP!

Later, the playboy comment came up again, this time while Porsha and Miss Gina were out at lunch and Miss Gina made some shocking allegations.

Hit the flip.

