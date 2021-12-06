NFL Week 13 winners and losers, plus picks for huge Patriots-Bills 'MNF' game and grades for every Sunday game

Like the last two weeks, Week 11 saw chaos at the top of both conferences. Of the top three seeds in each conference, only the Ravens and Cardinals survived this Sunday without a loss. Teams that were sitting pretty suddenly find themselves in danger. All six of the teams playing this Thanksgiving lost this past weekend. There’s an old saying that anyone can win on any given Sunday. The NFL has lived up to that saying these past three weeks with the results that we’ve seen. Good teams are suddenly losing, and bad teams are suddenly winning. In the NFC we have 10 teams fighting for the last two playoff spots (sorry Detroit you don’t qualify). In the AFC you have nine teams fighting for three playoff spots (sorry Houston, you’re with Detroit). So much still to play for, but let’s jump into this week’s impact.

