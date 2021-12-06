ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Hudson Valley's Number Of Cases, Infection Rate Both Increase Again

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOKvJ_0dFQgUGJ00

Long Island hit another concerning milestone in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 as the region saw another rise in new cases and virus-related deaths.

Over the weekend, the average seven-day positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley continued climbing, from 4.26 percent on Thursday, Dec. 2 up to 4.51 percent in the latest update from the state Department of Health on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Statewide, the positivity rate dipped slightly, down to 4.84 percent during the same time period.

A month ago, the positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley had been hovering around or under 2 percent for weeks.

Each of the state's 10 regions now has a positive infection rate above 2.25 percent, while two are over 10 percent, causing concern for some hospitals that have been overwhelmed by new cases.

Forty new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including one each in Ulster and Orange counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

  • Western New York: 11.10 percent (down .05 percent from the previous day);
  • Finger Lakes: 10.32 percent (down .26 percent);
  • North Country: 8.86 percent (down .36 percent);
  • Mohawk Valley: 8.49 percent (down .25 percent);
  • Central New York: 8.11 percent (up .13 percent);
  • Capital Region: 7.61 percent (down .44 percent);
  • Southern Tier: 6.03 percent (down .47 percent);
  • Long Island: 5.95 percent (up .05 percent);
  • Hudson Valley : 4.51 percent (up .14 percent);
  • New York City: 2.26 percent (up .01 percent).

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: 60.31 new cases;
  • Friday, Dec. 3: 66.51 new cases;
  • Saturday, Dec. 4: 69.71 new cases.

Central New York

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: 56.08 new cases;
  • Friday, Dec. 3: 61.60 new cases;
  • Saturday, Dec. 4: 70.04 new cases.

Finger Lakes

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: 66.75 new cases;
  • Friday, Dec. 3: 73.51 new cases;
  • Saturday, Dec. 4: 78.63 new cases.

Long Island

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: 47.44 new cases;
  • Friday, Dec. 3: 52.50 new cases;
  • Saturday, Dec. 4: 55.64 new cases.

Hudson Valley

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: 33.17 new cases;
  • Friday, Dec. 3: 36.88 new cases;
  • Saturday, Dec. 4: 40.14 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: 70.77 new cases;
  • Friday, Dec. 3: 77.18 new cases;
  • Saturday, Dec. 4: 82.28 new cases.

New York City

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: 20.42 new cases;
  • Friday, Dec. 3: 20.44 new cases;
  • Saturday, Dec. 4: 24.03 new cases.

North Country

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: 68.40 new cases;
  • Friday, Dec. 3: 73.75 new cases;
  • Saturday, Dec. 4: 77.88 new cases.

Southern Tier

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: 63.26 new cases;
  • Friday, Dec. 3: 71.33 new cases;
  • Saturday, Dec. 4: 79.30 new cases.

Western New York

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: 73.06 new cases;
  • Friday, Dec. 3: 80.43 new cases;
  • Saturday, Dec. 4: 84.47 new cases.

New York State

  • Thursday, Dec. 2: 39.73 new cases;
  • Friday, Dec. 3: 43.81 new cases;
  • Saturday, Dec. 4: 46.93 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

  • Westchester: 388 (149,834 since the pandemic began);
  • Orange County: 297 new (63,479);
  • Dutchess: 171 (38,686);
  • Rockland: 125 (56,085);
  • Ulster: 86 (19,554);
  • Sullivan: 56 (9,959);
  • Putnam: 30 (13,365).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Monday, Dec. 6:

  • Westchester: 2,357;
  • Orange County: 801;
  • Rockland: 783;
  • Dutchess: 513;
  • Ulster: 294;
  • Putnam: 101;
  • Sullivan: 90.

There were 234,516 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 10,411 newly confirmed infections for a 4.84 percent positive daily infection rate.

Thirty-eight more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 3,246 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 91.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 79.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.9 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 6, 1,577,065 (1,373 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,378,469 (2,119 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"With a new variant circulating in New York, the best way to stay safe this holiday season is by getting vaccinated and boosted," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With holiday gatherings just weeks away, you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone in your life to do the same."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Free Press

Hospital capacities worsen amid high COVID-19 case rates

MANKATO — Already operating at or near capacity in recent months, Mayo Clinic announced its hospitals saw further increases in COVID-19 patients needing care this week. The health care provider’s Rochester campus is treating about 100 patients with COVID-19 on a daily basis, about the highest level it’s contended with during the pandemic. Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest region, which includes the hospital in Mankato, had about 50 COVID-19 patients.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Hudson Valley#Covid 19#Central New York#New York City#Orange
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Virginia Mercury

CDC: 25 states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat

WASHINGTON — Twenty-five states, including Virginia, have identified cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, federal public health officials said Friday as they released new data on the first 43 U.S. cases. Of those initial, confirmed cases, more than half were among people between the ages of 18 and 39, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director […] The post CDC: 25 states report Omicron strain of COVID-19, but Delta remains biggest threat appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Leading Country In COVID-19 Hospitalizations As Increase In Cases Causes Holiday Spike Concern

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coronavirus cases are surging nationwide and Pennsylvania tops the country with the most number of hospitalizations. Demand for the vaccine is slowing as concern increases about a holiday spike. Officials are now pleading with people to take precautions. COVID-19 cases are tripling in many parts of the tri-state region as new vaccine mega-sites are opening. Pennsylvania again has the highest daily average number of COVID hospitalizations in the country, most in the central and western parts of the state. While our southeastern region isn’t as bad, Philadelphia has its highest daily case totals since the spring. “There’s definitely concern especially...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hartford Courant

Amid surge in COVID-19 patients, Yale New Haven Hospital forced to limit who gets potentially life-saving treatment

As more patients have developed COVID-19 symptoms over recent months, at least one Connecticut health provider has been forced to limit who receives potentially lifesaving treatment. An official with Yale New Haven Health confirmed this week that the health system is now prioritizing unvaccinated patients for monoclonal antibody treatment, under the reasoning that those patients are most ...
HARTFORD, CT
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Nine New Omicron Cases ID'd in CT

Connecticut saw a slight dip in its daily COVID-19 positive infection rate, though the state recorded nine new infections tied to the Omicron variant, according to health officials.In his latest COVID-19 update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that there were 53,948 tests administered on Thur…
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
174K+
Followers
31K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy