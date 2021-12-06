ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Police Seek Hit-Run Driver Who Injured Couple After Rockland Parade

By Jerry DeMarco
 2 days ago
Police in Bergen, Passaic, and Rockland counties were looking for a driver who took off after hitting a couple following Suffern's annual holiday parade.

The wife was seriously injured when the couple was struck on Orange Avenue (Route 202) just south of Route 59 as they carried dinner to their car early Saturday evening, Dec. 4, responders said.

The driver kept going south toward Mahwah, they said.

Police retrieved a side-view mirror, among other evidence (see video below).

No description of the vehicle was initially given.

Both victims were taken to nearby Good Samaritan Hospital -- the wife with a head injury, the husband with an injured arm.

Last week, an 82-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 9W in Haverstraw by a fleeing driver who was caught by police.

Video from the scene: vimeo.com/suffernhitrun (Rockland Video Productions, NY)

Daily Voice

2021 Has Been A Very Deadly Year For NJ Vehicle Crashes

We haven't even finished the busy holiday season, yet 2021 already is the deadliest year for vehicle crashes in recent years, authorities said.There were at least 607 reported crashes in New Jersey this year -- through Tuesday-- resulting in 633 deaths, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's…
TRAFFIC
Daily Voice

Two Dead In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

Franklin Township Police were apparently investigating reports of a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two individuals on Dec. 7 in Newfield, after a car struck a pole.The car reportedly crashed into a pole at 2656 Harding Hwy in Gloucester County and killed the driver and a passenger immedia…
ACCIDENTS
