Newburgh, NY

Beloved Hudson Valley Teacher Dies Unexpectedly

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
A beloved Hudson Valley teacher recently passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60.

Orange County resident Kathy Butsko, of Newburgh, died on Monday, Nov. 29.

Born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Butsko was a master's graduate of Marist College and was also an adjunct professor at Marist College and SUNY Orange; she was very passionate about education, her obituary said,

In addition to teaching, Butsko loved music and traveled to many states to see her favorite band, Garbage.

She was also a big fan of Gaelic Storm and all things Irish.

"Kathy had a huge heart and loved big," her obituary said, "When she loved you, she made sure you knew it and just how much she loved you."

Butsko was predeceased by her mother Arlene Larue Lumbard, her father Robert Meade Lumbard, and her brother Keith Allen Lumbard.

She is survived by her husband, Mark, and son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Christine Cobb, as well as her six grandchildren and her sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Rob English, as well as numerous family members.

Butsko adored her grandchildren and spending time with them was her greatest pleasure, her obituary said.

She also loved her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Copper, and Jaxson.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m. at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie.

Donations in her memory may be made to Marist College, 3399 North Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, or a charity of one's choice.

