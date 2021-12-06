ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Santana tour headed to Evansville's Ford Center in April for concert

By Ray Couture, Evansville Courier & Press
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana's "Blessings and Miracles" tour is heading to Evansville's Ford Center on April 13, 2022.

The concert is part of a 15-date tour spanning across North America, with stops in Washington, Oregon, Nebraska and parts of western Canada. Santana and his band will perform their greatest hits along with songs off their new album, "Blessings and Miracles."

Carlos Santana:Hall of Fame guitarist has 'unscheduled heart procedure,' cancels Las Vegas shows for rest of year

Tickets for the show in Evansville go on sale on Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. CST and can be bought on Ticketmaster.com and Livenation.com. Seat prices were not disclosed in a news release.

Santana, 74, recently underwent a heart procedure that resulted in the musician having to cancel the rest of his concerts scheduled in 2021, but he's expected to be back performing soon.

Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or on Twitter @raybc94

