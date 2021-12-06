ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Person Nabbed For Stealing $5K In Goods From LI Store, Second Woman Gets Away, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
One Long Island woman was arrested and police are searching for a second after the two allegedly stole more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Micheal Kors store.

The incident took place around 5:40 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, at the store located in the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

The two removed 14 bags of merchandise valued at $5,892 from the store without paying, according to Riverhead Police.

The women were seen getting into a black-colored Audi and fleeing the area prior to officers' arrival, according to police.

A description of the suspects and the vehicle were broadcast and a short time later, the vehicle was located at the Greenview Inn on West Main Street, said the Riverhead Police.

One woman was located, Tanya Antoinette Schultheis-Brown, age 37, of Riverhead, near the vehicle and arrested, said police.

She was charged with grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.

The second woman ran from the area and was not caught, police said.

Schultheis-Brown was held overnight for arraignment.

During the course of the investigation, information regarding the second suspect was obtained and it is believed that an arrest will be forthcoming, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

