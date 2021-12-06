ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Police Dog Rescues Missing Long Island Woman

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWEZQ_0dFQgJnY00

A Long Island police K-9 and his handler rescued a missing woman who was found shivering and wet near her home.

Officer Ralph DiMasi and K-9 Jax found the 62-year-old East Moriches woman who suffers from dementia more than 18 hours after she was reported missing from her home, said the Suffolk County Police.

The woman, who went missing around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, was found after a massive search that included uniformed officers, Aviation Section, Marine Bureau, and Canine Section.

But it was K-9 Jax who found the woman shivering, cold and wet, lying on a log in the middle of the woods near her home on Thursday, Dec. 2 around 1 a.m., the department said.

"Great job to Jax, and his handler, Canine Officer Ralph DiMasi," the department said.

