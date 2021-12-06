ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Tyson Foods to give frontline, hourly workers $50 million in year-end bonuses

By Jacob Smith
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPsdk_0dFQgCcT00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Tyson Foods announced in a press release on Monday, Dec. 6, that they are giving a total of $50 million in bonuses for the efforts of frontline and hourly employees during the trying times of 2021.

Fund set up to pay for funeral after deadly Manhattan crash kills two 14-year-olds

According to the release, Tyson team members in the U.S. will receive one-time bonuses based on tenure, ranging from $300-$700 and distribution will start this month.

The Springdale-based corporation has also invested more than $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for frontline workers over the last year. According to the release, the average hourly pay is over $18 plus benefits, with the average total compensation now increasing to $24 an hour.

Tyson Foods increased its efforts to protect against COVID-19 as well, as it paid $200 to frontline workers who were fully vaccinated.

The best holiday lights in Kansas, and right here at home in Topeka

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “While 2021 presented many challenges, our entire Tyson team continued to meet them, head-on.”

Increasing pay and giving bonuses is not the only way Tyson is looking to support its frontline workers. The release says it is also offering more flexible work schedules at some facilities and paid sick leave, starting Jan. 1.

It has also opened seven health centers to give team members access to healthcare and one facility that offers high-quality healthcare to children for workers who work late shifts in Amarillo, Texas.

“Tyson wants to be the most sought-after place to work, period,” said King. “Our frontline team members tell us higher pay is important, but that’s only a part of the story—they also want more flexibility and more say over their time. In rural parts of the country, they don’t want to have to drive miles to see the doctor. Everything we’re doing is because our team members are the heart of our business and its future success.”

The meat company also provides training and development opportunities for team members, such as “Upward Academy,” “Upward Pathways” and “1+2 Maintenance Training.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Overland Park company ‘Black & Veatch’ awarded Exporter of the Year

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Overland Park engineering company Black & Veatch received the Governor’s Exporter of the Year award on Monday. Governor Laura Kelly presented the company with the award during a ceremony at the Kansas Statehouse. “Our export industry is critical to our economy, and both finalists for the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award demonstrated […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Springdale, AR
Topeka, KS
Business
Local
Arkansas Business
Springdale, AR
Business
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

Report: No omicron cases identified in Kansas yet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – No Omicron variant cases have been identified in Kansas yet but Kansans are still encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots for additional protection as indicated in a recent release. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reported that there are not yet any confirmed cases of the Omicron […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

New state safety guidance coming out as Omicron variant hits U.S.

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The Kansas Department of Health & Environment Plans to release new safety guidance for the upcoming holidays, as the state prepares for the presence of the Omicron variant. Matthew Lara, a spokesperson for the state’s health department, told Kansas Capitol Bureau in an email that the new holiday guidance is expected to be […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods
KSNT News

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy