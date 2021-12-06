Are Retailers That Charter Their Own Cargo Ships a Better Buy Right Now?

The resumption of sports tournaments and other outdoor activities has helped the sporting goods industry witness strong sales this year. Consequently, we think sporting goods retailers Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) are well-positioned to profit handsomely in the coming months. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) are two prominent retailers in the sporting goods industry. DKS in Coraopolis, Pa., provides sporting goods equipment, hunting and fishing gear products, apparel, and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores, e-commerce websites, and GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 730 company-owned stores. In comparison, SPWH in Midvale, Utah, offers a broad range of products, including clothing, camping, fishing, footwear, hunting and shooting, boating, optics, electronics, and other accessories. In addition, the company’s stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, gun bore sighting and scope mounting, cleaning services, and issuing hunting and fishing licenses. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated through 112 stores in 27 states.

