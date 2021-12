49ers HC Kyle Shanahan called DE Nick Bosa a “special player” for their defense and is glad to have him back after missing nearly all of 2020 due to a knee injury. “Bosa is a special player, and he’s just as valuable this year as he was his rookie year,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone. “He was the difference for us in 2019, and we missed him greatly last year. And you guys can see why again this year.”

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO