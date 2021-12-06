Health & weight loss help for the new year

Host/Executive Producer of the award-winning HHS Makeover TV Series. If you have health and weight loss goals for 2022, here is a sure way to set you up for success! Ready?… Create a LIFESTYLE for yourself, not a DIET! Dieting will set you up for failure and leave you feeling disappointed– you don’t deserve that! Here is the scoop…if you eat poorly most of the time and occasionally eat well, this does nothing! Fortunately, the opposite is true. If you eat well most of the time, and occasionally eat poorly…THIS TOO DOES NOTHING!!!

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 11 DAYS AGO