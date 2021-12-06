ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby student suspended for shooting threat

By News Team
 2 days ago
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Rigby Middle School student was suspended and is awaiting charges after making shooting threats over the weekend.

Sheriff Steve Anderson said a boy posted a video on Friday warning his followers to stay home from school on Monday. The sheriff said they were alerted about the post on TikTok. The boy who posted the warning was not the one making the threat, he said.

Anderson said they were made aware of the posting and were able to contact the 12-year-old boy making threats on Saturday. He said the student was suspended indefinitely and is now facing juvenile charges.

Written in text the post said, “Ayyy everyone that has my TikTok and goes to (sic) rigby middle school I’m letting you know don’t go to school Monday there is gonna be another shooting I just letting you all know but do anything to not go to school Monday.”

The posting has since been removed. A new post was added Sunday to the account saying "Nothing to be worried about anymore they got him and he's not gonna be at school Monday."

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says there is no threat to the public and parents should not be concerned about sending their students to school Monday.

Anderson says they will keep an increased police presence for the week to help reassure students and parents.

