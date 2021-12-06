ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

An imaginary conversation over a beer with Ryan Strome

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers have won six games in a row. They are near the top of the Metropolitan Division and appear to be on their way to making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Staying on course however will be a challenge as the future of one of...

bluelinestation.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Kaapo Kakko’s Rangers future hinges more on Ryan Strome than Jack Hughes

So, no, The Post can report in the aftermath of Jack Hughes’ eight-year, $64 million contract extension the 2019 first-overall pick signed with the Devils on Tuesday that there have not yet been talks between the Rangers and 2019 second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko’s representatives regarding the Finn’s second contract. As...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Panarin, Strome & Hunt Line Stepping Up

The New York Rangers have won six games in a row and 10 of their last 11. After relying heavily on Igor Shesterkin and Chris Kreider early in the season, linemates Artemi Panarin , Ryan Strome, and Dryden Hunt have stepped up for the Blueshirts. Slow Start to the Season...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Blue Seat

There is nothing wrong with letting Ryan Strome become a free agent

One of the more amusing narratives that has crept into the NHL is that every pending UFA should be traded, lest you lose them for nothing. The concept of “nothing” has been redefined to mean no tangible assets in return. This has found its way into the Rangers world, as Ryan Strome is an expiring contract. The concern is losing him for “nothing,” but there is nothing wrong with letting Ryan Strome become a free agent..
NHL
Blue Seat

What does a Ryan Strome discount look like?

It’s Ryan Strome week, as contract discussions have kicked off, per Larry Brooks. Naturally the Rangers were going to have discussions with Strome, as it’s all about getting information about Strome’s contract asks. More importantly for Chris Drury, it’s wondering what the lowest amount is that Strome will take. Which gets us to a Ryan Strome discount, and what that may look like.
NHL
FanSided

Gallant on 7-3 loss: “We’ll bury it and go on to the next one”

All of the ingredients were there for a stinker. The New York Rangers were a tired team, getting back to New York at 3am after a road game in Chicago. Their opponents were a well rested elite offensive team. They played a rookie goalie who is arguably fourth on the organization’s depth chart. Despite all of that, the Rangers escaped the first period with a 2-1 lead. Then the roof collapsed.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Filip Chytil
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Jeff Gorton
Person
Jordan Eberle
Person
Ryan Strome
phillyinfluencer.com

Alain Vigneault expecting more from Flyers to break losing run

The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t been able to snap their losing run over the past week and with another trio of tough division games coming up, the team will be expected to find a win at all costs to move back up the league standings. Friday’s 6-3 home loss to the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin#Beer#The New York Rangers#The Metropolitan Division#N Y Rangers#Islanders#The Edmonton Oilers#Khl
Brainerd Dispatch

Ryan Hartman lifts Wild to 4-2 win over defending Stanley Cup champions

ST. PAUL -- Ryan Hartman only makes $1.7 million per season. He signed a team-friendly contract extension on April 22, 2021 and talked at length about how he wanted to be a part of Wild’s core moving forward. It’s been a match made in heaven. Already well on his way...
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Dylan Strome looks set for another opportunity with Blackhawks

Dylan Strome’s NHL career has not been a straight line. That meandering path could be taking another twist. The third overall pick in the 2015 draft, taken after Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel, Strome failed to live up to that billing with the Coyotes prior to his Nov. 2018 trade to the Blackhawks for Nick Schmaltz. Strome then seemed to find his groove with the Hawks, putting up 51 points in the last 58 games that season, before compiling 12 goals and 26 assists in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign.
NHL
Idaho Mountain Express

Ryan Enrico takes over as Sun Valley Suns head coach

New Jersey native Ryan Enrico, one of the most durable and dedicated of Sun Valley Suns hockey players, agreed on Saturday to become one of only a handful of Suns head coaches over the team’s 47 seasons, replacing John “Cub” Burke. Enrico, 40, retired as a player after the 2019-20...
SUN VALLEY, ID
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks struggling to find a trading partner for Dylan Strome?

It wasn’t all that long ago that Blackhawks center Dylan Strome was viewed as a potential centerpiece player when he was drafted third overall by Arizona back in 2015. Even as recently as 2019-20, when he had a good season with the Blackhawks, he still looked like a part of a longer-term core in Chicago. But since then, he has struggled mightily, and it doesn’t appear as if other teams around the league believe he could rebound as Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports (subscription link) that the Blackhawks haven’t been able to get a team to meet their asking price of a mid-round draft pick for Strome’s services. The 24-year-old has just a goal and two assists this season in 12 games while being a frequent healthy scratch. His average annual value of $3 million is problematic while a $3.6 million qualifying offer looms large as well. If a mid-round pick isn’t feasible, it appears that interim GM Kyle Davidson will need to consider some retention to try to find a new place for Strome to play.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken's Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann spent 2 seasons with Penguins, Seattle's Monday opponent

Dec. 7—Some unintended generosity led to Monday night's visiting Pittsburgh Penguins donating two-thirds of one of the Kraken's better forward lines of late. Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann both spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh and have been reunited on a line with center Morgan Geekie the past four games. During the three games before Monday's, the trio had outscored opponents 2-0, outshot them 24-17 and out-chanced them 18-11 in even-strength situations according to the Natural Stat Trick advanced analytics website.
NHL
Finger Lakes Times

Wild runs winning streak to six games with 4-3 shootout win over Maple Leafs

ST. PAUL, Minn. — If the Wild was flying under the radar, it probably isn't any longer. The team confirmed its emergence as one of the best teams in the NHL on Saturday, outdueling the Maple Leafs, 4-3, in a shootout in front of 18,568 at Xcel Energy Center to extend its season-long win streak to six games while also handing Toronto just its third loss over the last 18 games.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Jason Spezza Offered In-Person Hearing for Knee on Neal Pionk

As per the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Jason Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom for his knee on Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. With this hearing comes the option to suspend the player for five games or more. The date and time of his hearing has yet to be determined.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

198K+
Followers
387K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy