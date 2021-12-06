ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBD: Betting On The Future Of Clean Energy

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the IEA, the spending on clean energy must triple in the next decade to meet the target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. Investing in clean energy is a hot topic nowadays. It is affecting every investor directly or indirectly as large key players in the financial...

