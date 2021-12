BOSTON (CBS) — Mac Jones did not do much for the Patriots throughout their Monday Night win over the Buffalo Bills. But the rookie QB did make some NFL history thanks to his light workload. With windy conditions in Buffalo, throwing the ball wasn’t really the best option for either team, though the Bills certainly tried. Jones, on the other hand, attempted just one pass in the first half. That one pass was a 13-yard connection with Jonnu Smith, who made a juggling catch on the play. And that was it for pass attempts by the Patriots in the first half. With that...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO