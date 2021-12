Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) is questionable for Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Samuel was able to string together limited practices all week, seemingly putting him on track to play again this week. He returned last weekend for the first time since Week 5 and played 24% of the offensive snaps. J.D. McKissic is out with a concussion for Week 13, so Samuel could see usage out of the backfield. He rushed 41 times for the Carolina Panthers last season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO