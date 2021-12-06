ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour Tour’ is coming to Texas

By Ricky Garcia
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Good 4 U” — pop music’s newest star is coming to Austin!

Eighteen-year-old music sensation Olivia Rodrigo is embarking on a massive world tour in 2022 to support her breakout debut album, “Sour.”

The tour will start in San Francisco in April before wrapping up in the U.K. in July. The Disney star has had quite the year, topping Billboard with “Driver’s License” and racking up seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Rodrigo is making three stops in Texas:

May 12 — Houston at 713 Music Hall
May 13 — Austin at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
May 14 — Irving at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo at Moody Amphitheater go on sale Friday.

This isn’t the first performance for Rodrigo in Austin. She recently made her debut on PBS with a set during Austin City Limits.

