ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Police Department Investigates Shooting near Metro Station

Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 2 days ago

Alexandria Police Department Investigates Shooting Near Metro Station

For Immediate Release: December 6, 2021

ALEXANDRIA, VA. – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred near the Braddock Road Metro Station at the intersection of N. West and Madison Street.

The incident started as a call for service for shots fired around 11:47 p.m. late Sunday night. While police were investigating, they discovered one male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was treated at George Washington University Hospital.

This incident is currently under investigation. APD is asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact APD Detective Matthew Kramarik via phone 703.746.6650 or email at Matthew.Kramarik@alexandriava.gov, or call our non-emergency line at 703.746.4444.

# # #

For media inquiries, contact Marcel Bassett, Public Information Officer, at Marcel.Bassett@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600

This news release is available at: Alexandriava.gov/125351

The mission of the Alexandria Police Department is to provide competent, courteous, professional, and community-oriented police services.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
City
George Washington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Community, VA
City
Madison, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
CBS News

Tiger Woods announces return to golf

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, will play in a family golf tournament next week. Woods' return to golf comes less than a year after he was injured in a car crash.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
The Hill

GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that prevents Medicare cuts and greenlights a one-time exemption from the filibuster for a subsequent debt ceiling bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, Virginia

36
Followers
633
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

Comments / 0

Community Policy