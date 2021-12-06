Alexandria Police Department Investigates Shooting Near Metro Station

For Immediate Release: December 6, 2021

ALEXANDRIA, VA. – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred near the Braddock Road Metro Station at the intersection of N. West and Madison Street.

The incident started as a call for service for shots fired around 11:47 p.m. late Sunday night. While police were investigating, they discovered one male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was treated at George Washington University Hospital.

This incident is currently under investigation. APD is asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact APD Detective Matthew Kramarik via phone 703.746.6650 or email at Matthew.Kramarik@alexandriava.gov, or call our non-emergency line at 703.746.4444.

