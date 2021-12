Michigan school officials at Oxford High School were ordered to preserve social media pages and other evidence in the school shooting case that were allegedly being destroyed. "Not only did defendants fail to take necessary steps to preserve the evidence, but they willfully destructed the evidence by deleting the webpages and social media accounts," attorney Nora Hanna wrote in a Friday court filing, according to The Detroit News. "Plaintiffs cannot continue to be blindsided by the defendants by having to search for what evidence is being destroyed or altered."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO