New art exhibit at BlkArthouse honors Black women

Photo courtesy of Nefertari Pierre-Louis. Planted prominently on a pedestal box in the Cummings Art Center is a graffitied salon chair draped with lengths of oversized loc’s. The abstract display is both bold and magnetic, pulling at students who enter the building for class or studio work, turning their hurried strides into slow, curious steps around the gallery. Above the piece is the word “NAPPY”, five letters formed against black hair, reclaimed and repurposed by curator Juanita Austin. The exhibition is an ode to the cornrows, coils, and curls stigmatized and weaponized by the Eurocentric eye. We’re amidst an age where black hair is asking to be hair, not policed, not political, and not a representation of character. NAPPY exhibits the work of nine artists whose art speaks to the power, struggle, and beauty of blackness.

