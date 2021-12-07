ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

New art exhibit at BlkArthouse honors Black women

By Theo Hayes
Wbaltv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new exhibit at the Motor House that honors Black women. BlkArthouse selected 10 artists from all over the U.S. and Nigeria to showcase pieces honoring the experience of Black women for a new exhibit called "The Essence of a Black Woman." There's a piece that shows the...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecollegevoice.org

Unpacking Black Hair: The Nappy Exhibition

Photo courtesy of Nefertari Pierre-Louis. Planted prominently on a pedestal box in the Cummings Art Center is a graffitied salon chair draped with lengths of oversized loc’s. The abstract display is both bold and magnetic, pulling at students who enter the building for class or studio work, turning their hurried strides into slow, curious steps around the gallery. Above the piece is the word “NAPPY”, five letters formed against black hair, reclaimed and repurposed by curator Juanita Austin. The exhibition is an ode to the cornrows, coils, and curls stigmatized and weaponized by the Eurocentric eye. We’re amidst an age where black hair is asking to be hair, not policed, not political, and not a representation of character. NAPPY exhibits the work of nine artists whose art speaks to the power, struggle, and beauty of blackness.
HAIR CARE
Pantagraph

Watch now: Wesleyan exhibit addresses deaths of Black women

BLOOMINGTON — When Illinois Wesleyan University senior Monischa Hills heard the song "Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)" by Janell Monáe, Hills wanted to bring the message of the song to Wesleyan’s campus in a visual way. Hills, who goes by they/them pronouns, has created an exhibit of the names...
SOCIETY
Axios

The Momentary's new art exhibit delves into fashion world

A new art exhibit focused on fashion's role in culture is on display at The Momentary. What's happening: "In Some Form or Fashion," which opened last week, brings to Bentonville large-scale installations by six artists: Pia Camil, Martine Gutierrez, Eric N. Mack, Troy Montes-Michie, Simphiwe Ndzube and Wendy Red Star.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Art Exhibit#Motherhood#Ceo
Marin Independent Journal

Famed Lego art exhibit about to open in SF

The Lego universe, which began as a simple Danish plastic toy building-block some 90 years ago, has expanded in mind-blowing fashion. It now encompasses movies, theme parks and museums, competitions and much more. But one of the most eye-opening developments has been the art of Nathan Sawaya, who quit his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Park Record

Park City Museum welcomes ‘Images of Dignity, Hope, and Diversity in America’ with new ‘Black and White in Black and White’ exhibit

A garage-sale snap-up is the origin story of a new photography exhibit, “Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope, and Diversity in America,” that is showing through Jan. 7 at the Park City Museum. The exhibit’s curator, Douglas Keister, was a 16-year-old living in Lincoln, Nebraska,...
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Black Enterprise

Home is Where The Art Is! Decor That Celebrates Black Women

Black women should be celebrated in every way possible. This past year has been incredible, with Vice President Kamala Harris making groundbreaking history and women like Stacey Abrams, and Rihanna excelling in their respective fields. If you love the Queens, you will be excited to go Amazon shopping today!. We’ve...
QUEENS, NY
hivplusmag.com

New Book and Exhibit Looks at the Evolution of HIV Poster Art

Up Against the Wall: Art, Activism, and the AIDS Poster. Ranging from sex-positive to shocking, the arresting images included in Up Against the Wall: Art, Activism, and the AIDS Poster take us back to another time — when HIV was a deadly virus and health organizations were desperate to get prevention messaging out to those most at risk.
VISUAL ART
Herald-Tribune

Four new exhibits opening at Art Center Sarasota

Art Center Sarasota’s 2021 exhibition season continues with four exhibits starting Thursday and on display through Jan. 15. “Bassmi Ibrahim: A Meditative Experience” features paintings invoking the etheric realm in graceful, abstract expressions. The “Untitled Cup Shop” offers up a vibrant selection of handcrafted ceramic cups, mugs, goblets, and other drinkware created by local artisans and all sales support local artists and Art Center Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
wypr.org

Pass the Mic: Lose the Native American stereotypes

Today we’re sharing our platform, in our series called ‘Pass the Mic.” We invite a host to choose the guests and direct the conversation. This month, host Kerry Hawk Lessard, head of Native American LifeLines, talks with Judy Tallwing McCarthey about art as healing and the stereotypes some non-natives hold of Native Americans:
ENTERTAINMENT
Pride Publishing

New black art on display at Red Arrow Gallery

Red Arrow Gallery is honored to feature two solo presentations for December, 2021, both featuring black artists: Broke from Nashville native Desmond Lewis, and The Beautiful Life of the Ordinary Blue by Kogi State, Nigeria’s Johnson Ocheja. The exhibitions run Wednesday, December 1 through Saturday, December 26, 2021. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. & By Appointment. Meet the artists at their Artist Reception on Saturday December 4, 2021, from 6:00 pm. until 9:00 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
TheInterMountain.com

Textile exhibit set at The Arts Center

ELKINS — On Sunday from 1-3 p.m., The Arts Center will host an opening reception for an exhibit of textile arts by the Log Cabin Quilters Guild and the Mountain Weavers Guild. The exhibit will include quilts, hangings, 3-D felted works and woven pieces of fabric art. This opening...
ELKINS, WV
Black Enterprise

Canadian Painter Earns Over $300,000 Selling Paintings Representing Women Of Color As NFTs

A Canada-based Black woman saw her artwork take off in NFT sales this year. In total, she’s earned more than $300,000. Lana Denina, 24, started selling her art as NFTs, or non fungible tokens, in February. She’s racked up through her presence on various platforms. As if she was sitting on a hidden gold mine, just one month ago, she didn’t even know what an NFT was, CNBC reported.
VISUAL ART
psychologytoday.com

How Black Women Are Recognizing and Calling Out Colorism

Early on, Black girls recognize that others evaluate their bodies, and they may internalize the messages they receive about physical appearance. Research suggests that peers assign personality and behavioral traits to skin tone, such as being loud, obnoxious, or conceited. Black girls can reject the colorist messages they receive from...
SOCIETY
chattanoogapulse.com

CHI Memorial Partners With Association For Visual Arts On New Exhibit

CHI Memorial is pleased to partner with the Association for Visual Arts (AVA) on a new Open Call exhibit, How Are We Doing? A Pandemic Retrospective. This exhibit is an invitation for artists who have been creating work about COVID-19 and the realities of the pandemic, as a response to process, to cope, to educate, to learn, to grieve, to vent, to research, to remember, or to reach out.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
shawneemissionpost.com

Briefly noted: New art exhibition at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center

New art exhibition at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center. A new art exhibition titled the “Future of Art” is being displayed at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center. The exhibition features works from high school students across Overland Park and the surrounding area that was selected by their teachers. There is a...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
creativeboom.com

Raissa Pardini reveals her 'Type of Revolution' in a new exhibition of protest art

My Type of Revolution at Pocko Gallery in Dalston opens this Thursday featuring poster designs that consider everything from climate change to lack of diversity in the creative industries with reﬂective messages that use bold typographic statements and equally bold design. Although most of the exhibition will display wall prints and posters, there'll be some sculptural typography elements, too. "The more I studied letters, the more I became passionate about them until the point that I wanted to reconstruct them and use them as artworks," explains Raissa.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy