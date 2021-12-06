ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Housing boom timeline

By Rob Black
 2 days ago

On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses the housing boom trend and how long it’s predicted to last.

According to housing experts, the hot housing market could last over the next 10 years. And it’s not that a ton of people are looking to buy – it’s that there is a shortage of houses on the market.

