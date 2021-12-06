Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Housing boom timeline
On today’s edition of winners & losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses the housing boom trend and how long it’s predicted to last.
According to housing experts, the hot housing market could last over the next 10 years. And it's not that a ton of people are looking to buy – it's that there is a shortage of houses on the market.
