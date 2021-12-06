ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Heart And Soul Of Massachusetts Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas

By Melissa Mahoney
 2 days ago

Oftentimes, the heart of a state lies within its small towns, and that’s certainly the case for Massachusetts. With mainly privately owned shops, boutiques, cafes, bars, and restaurants, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a big box or corporate-run store in the downtown areas of the small towns in Massachusetts. Here are some of the best around the state:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbsGb_0dFQdIoC00
1. Concord
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wyOb_0dFQdIoC00
2. Provincetown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAxJc_0dFQdIoC00
3. Rockport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113W4i_0dFQdIoC00
4. Falmouth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44V7OT_0dFQdIoC00
5. Stockbridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paXj5_0dFQdIoC00
6. Great Barrington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIwUM_0dFQdIoC00
7. Amherst

The downtown areas of the small towns of Massachusetts are truly the heart and soul of the state. Do you have a favorite downtown area? Tell us about it in the comments!

From small towns to hidden gems, Massachusetts is one of the best states to explore! Read about some of the state’s lesser-known attractions in this post.

Comments / 24

Phil Risotto
2d ago

Too bad the cost of a single family home and the taxes on an 1/8 of an acre in these towns are so high that the majority of Americans would not be able to afford one. 😢

Reply(2)
9
Ruth Huyler
2d ago

I love small town New England…that being said, affordability for a home in our state is unattainable for many people. And that is really sad.

Reply
8
Guest
2d ago

Massachusetts is where I've been all my life. I'm now near retirement age and being a divorced white woman, single parent, one income, I've never had enough money to buy a home in MA. I'm a law-abiding, taxpaying citizen who will probably spend my old age in subsidized senior housing because I've never had enough money to put down on a house. Something doesn't seem right with this picture. Try as I might, I'm disgusted I've worked hard and raised my daughter (who is now married and living in CT) and I've never been able to crawl out of the low-income slump even though I did go to college and earn a AS degree. I have done clerical work in human services for 38 years and counting. Where did I go wrong? Not remarrying? Out of the question due to abuse from the first one. Has any woman in similar circumstances done better in MA? 😰

Reply(1)
3
