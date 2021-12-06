Frank Gore: Cristobal… Come back home, Baby

Frank Gore is getting ready for his boxing debut on December 18 on Showtime pay-per-view. The NFL and Miami Hurricanes legend is taking on former NBA All Star Deron Williams.

Monday he held his media day to promote the fight and was told of the news that current Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz was dismissed and Oregon coach Mario Cristobal was his likely replacement.

"First I never want to see a man get fired," said Gore. "On Cristobal, me being around him when I was there, I know what he'll bring to the table. I know he knows what it takes to get The U to what it used to be when we were there and I hope he comes. Cristobal, if you're watching...come back home, baby."