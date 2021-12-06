Nominate the Remarkable Women in your life now

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — As we approach International Women’s Month in March, KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage want to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and our community.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life.

KFDX and KJTL will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

In order to celebrate these women, we need your help to learn about their backgrounds and stories.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Remarkable Women campaign . Nominate a deserving woman in your life or the community through December 31.

In March 2022, KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage will highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2022 Woman of the Year Award.

