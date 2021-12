UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 might have been the most highly anticipated MMA event of 2021, but it also turned out to be one of the most disappointing after Conor McGregor suffered a nasty leg break in the final minute of the first round. And while fans are eagerly anticipating Poirier vs. McGregor 4, we’re far more excited about Oliviera vs. Poirier this Saturday. Read on to see what has us so interested in this fight and how you can watch UFC 269 online with ESPN+.

