Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings, Dec. 6, 2021

Last season: 9-10 Top players to replace: Avery Holle (Guard/Forward 12.7 pts 6.2 rebs, 2 ast), Connor Holle (Forward, 12.6 pts, 4 rebs) Top returning players: Trey Harmison (6’1 PG Sr 12.5 pts 5.5 rebs 4 ast, injury from football will have him sidelined for a majority of the season if not all. Hard-working kid, All-League last year, had a great summer of basketball), Ty Webber (5’10 Sr. 5.5 pts per game, solid player, shoots and plays solid defense), Korin Koenig (6’1 Sr. 2.5 pts per game, will be needed to step up in the scoring department, however already a very good defender and rebounder, one of the guys who can do whatever you ask and play any position you need.)

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 DAYS AGO