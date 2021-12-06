South Dakota reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 492 new cases

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 14 more deaths with COVID-19, based on data released Monday morning.

A total of 492 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported, bringing the state's active cases to 7,682. The data is from prior to the weekend. Data collected Saturday and Sunday will be included in the state's report Tuesday.

Of the 14 reported deaths, eight were women and six were men. One was between the ages of 30-39, four were between the ages of 50-59, two were between the ages of 60-69, two were between the ages of 70-79 and five were aged 80 years or older.

There have now been 2,371 deaths among South Dakotans with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations fell slightly to 246, with 63 patients occupying ICU beds and 37 on ventilators.

The state has administered a total of 1,020,378 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 481,468 people, including booster doses, the department states.