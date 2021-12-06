Battle of the Buckets back on in North Texas

Local city leaders battle it out in competition to benefit The Salvation Army.

Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore is challenging several neighboring communities in an annual battle of the buckets.

Every year, a group of North Texas mayors battles it out to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. The competition includes Highland Village, Flower Mound, Bartonville, The Colony, and Coppell.​

"It's not just the mayors, it's also some other city leaders. They're going to be out there ringing the bell," says Matt Martucci, with the City of Lewisville. "It's just a friendly challenge to see which city can raise the most money for The Salvation Army."

The winner gets bragging rights, but Martucci says the real prize is more meaningful.

"Any dollar going to any of the mayors is much needed," he says. "Bragging rights are really nice but in the end it's the bigger goal of helping out somebody in need."

The mayors will be out ringing this Saturday, but if you can't make it in person that's okay. The Salvation Army has established teams online. You can donate money for certain teams and still earn points for your town of choice.

