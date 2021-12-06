Orlando man dies after Lehigh Acres man swerved to avoid hog in Charlotte County, troopers report

A Lehigh Acres man said he swerved to avoid a pig on the road, resulting in a Charlotte County fatality, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Troopers report a 36-year-old Lehigh Acres man was headed north on State Road 31 just south of Bermont Road about 5:40 a.m. Monday.

A car headed south on State Road 31 was driven by a 35-year-old Orlando man, with a 55-year-old Apoka man as a passenger, the report indicated. A semi tractor trailer truck was behind the car, driven by a 20-year Wauchula man.

I-75 death:Lehigh Acres man walking on Interstate 75 in Charlotte County killed after he's hit by pickup

Construction injury:Cape Coral construction worker injured on job in Charlotte County, Florida Highway Patrol confirms

The first driver said he swerved his pickup into the southbound lane to avoid a hog in the roadway, troopers said, colliding with the car. The car came to stop in the center of the travel lanes when the semi hit it.

The car's driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the car's passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries, the report said.

The pickup driver sustained minor injuries and the semi driver none, troopers reported.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.