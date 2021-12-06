ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts man charged with DUI after almost crashing into Stafford patrol car

By Amelia Heymann
 2 days ago

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Massachusetts man was arrested for a DUI after he almost crashed into a marked patrol car Sunday morning, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said the incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, when Deputy J.W. Ahern was turning from Garrisonville Road onto Staffordboro Boulevard with the green light. A Volkswagen ran a red light and nearly hit the deputy’s car.

The deputy stopped the Volkswagon and identified the driver as Cole Guyre, 25, of Salem, Massachusetts. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Ahern noticed Guyre’s eyes were classy and “offered” field sobriety tests.

Guyre was arrested for a DUI and a traffic infraction. The office said he was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 bond.

