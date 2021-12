You want to have a look at the non-overclockable versions of Intel's Alder Lake 12Th Gen Core desktop CPU lineup? Well, there they are, pictured plain as day right above this text. Have a gander, if you want. These pictures come to us by way of a post on Zhihu, which is a Chinese social media site that is sort of like someone stuck Twitter and Yahoo Answers in a blender. Poster DDAA117 slapped up these images along with a snarky remark mocking foreign (to China) Tech press and commenting that the chips are already "rotting in the street" over in China.

