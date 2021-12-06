State Rep. Dowling releases 1st update on his condition after Lancaster County crash

State Rep. Matt Dowling will soon be moved to a medical facility closer to his Uniontown home following a single-vehicle crash in early October.

The wreck occurred Oct. 6 in Lancaster County. It happened, according to a statement released by Dowling on Friday, because fainted from a medical condition.

“Like many in our nation, I am afflicted with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). After being diagnosed in my early 20s, I have either been on extensive medication or been insulin-dependent for over 10 years to manage my blood sugar," he wrote in the statement.

"One of the more serious side effects of T1D can be a spike or drop in blood sugars that causes fainting. My blood test results taken by medical personnel after the accident showed exactly such extreme sugar levels. The medical professionals involved have all determined that the change in my blood sugar caused me to faint and, obviously, lose control of my vehicle. I hope that in the future, the story of this accident will motivate others afflicted with T1D to be as vigilant as possible in treating their diabetes."

Dowling, a Republican representative of the state's 51st Legislative District, represents Addison, Elk Lick, Lower Turkeyfoot, Summit and Upper Turkeyfoot townships; and Addison, Confluence, Garrett, Meyersdale, Salisbury and Ursina boroughs in Somerset County. He also represents parts of Fayette County.

He has been hospitalized at Lancaster General Hospital since the crash, according to the released statement.

Crash:State Rep. Matthew Dowling in 'serious but stable condition' after one-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

Opinion:Wolf tax plan will prolong economic downturn

Dowling said that the accident was "incredibly serious" and that he lucky to have survived.

"Though I have much physical therapy and general healing to do in the time ahead, I am grateful to have not suffered any brain injuries or cognitive impairment," he wrote. "And again, I cannot be more thankful that I was the only person hurt."

Since the wreck, previous messages left by the Daily American to Dowling's offices and Republican party press representatives were not returned.

“During the past few weeks, I have been focused on my overall recovery to put me back on track to live a full life with my wife and sons, and to get back to personally serving my constituents at home and in the Capitol," Dowling wrote in the statement.

"This recovery required me to make the difficult decision to forgo attending various events and even place myself on legislative leave, meaning I was forced to miss voting on some legislation in the House. While ultimately the votes on that legislation matched how I would have voted, I know that some in our community were concerned about my absence. All I can do is ask your understanding for the time missed and remind you that it is my continual promise to serve the people of the 51st Legislative District with my best foot forward and nothing less."

Dowling said that he and his family have been overwhelmed with well wishes since the accident.

"I have faith it is this abundance of prayers and positive thoughts, in addition to the excellent care I have received, that have elevated me to this point of recovery," he wrote. "I am unbelievably blessed by the support of those in my district and beyond, and will continue to serve the people of our community and Commonwealth as we work together toward a brighter future for all of us.”

Follow Eric Kieta on Twitter at @EricKietaDA.