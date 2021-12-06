Toyota battery plant wins millions in state incentives

As is the case with other parts of the world, Ford China has been largely focused on crossovers and electric vehicles in recent months. The Ford Territory EV has been on sale in China for a couple of years now, while Changan Ford – a 50:50 joint venture between Changan Automobile and Ford Motor Company – produces the Ford Mustang Mach-E locally in China for local customers and sells the EV crossover at dedicated stores. Now, Ford China has announced that it will source batteries for its electrified vehicles from CATL – China’s largest battery manufacturer – in addition to its existing supplier in that market, BYD, according to CLS News.

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO