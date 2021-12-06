ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Police: Sauk Rapids Teen In Custody Following Threats Directed At Middle School, Classes Canceled

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RL2fl_0dFQcioR00

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — A 14-year-old student has been arrested in connection to online threats directed at Sauk Rapids Middle School.

According to police, the student made threatening social media postings on Friday. Police continue to investigate and the student claims sole responsibility for the post.

“Law enforcement believes this alleged threat is isolated at the secondary level,” police said in a media report.

The school canceled classes for both the middle school and high school Monday. School officials say they hope to resume classes on Tuesday.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly showing a gun to other students. A Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson says the incident happened at South High School, where students alerted staff, who approached the student as they were leaving the building. No one was hurt in the incident. Minneapolis police responded to the school and took a boy into custody. According to a police spokesperson, an officer arrested the student, recovered a gun and brought the student to the Juvenile Detention Center. “The safety of all the people in our buildings is MPS’s top priority,” the district spokesperson said, in a statement to WCCO. “Weapons are never tolerated at any MPS school or building. Disciplinary action will be taken according to MPS policies and procedures.”   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Due To Possible Threat, Northeast Middle School In Mpls. Moves To Distance Learning Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Northeast Middle School in Minneapolis shifted to distance learning Wednesday while a possible threat is being investigated. According to school officials, Minneapolis Public Schools received information overnight about a possible threat to the school. The threat is not believed to be credible. “While we do not believe the threat is credible, we are moving the school to distance learning today in an effort to ensure the safety of the school community and give us the time to further investigate,” school officials said in a statement. School officials say that “given the environment we are now in,” every precaution is being taken.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Middle School Closes Tuesday Due To ‘Serious Threat’

ONALASKA, Wis. (WCCO) — Just across the border into Wisconsin, the Onalaska Middle School has canceled all classes and activities Tuesday. Local media there shared a message from school officials overnight, saying there was a serious threat made towards the school. They’re asking families and staff to stay away while they investigate. Northwest of the Twin Cities metro area, students in the Sauk Rapids district should be heading back to class Tuesday. Police say a 14 year old student posted a violent threat online over the weekend, and was arrested yesterday as the middle and high schools shut down.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
ONALASKA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Sheriff David Hutchinson Investigated For Potential DWI

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) —  Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is being investigated for potential DWI after a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. The state patrol said the crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 94, five miles east of Alexandria. In the crash, 41-year-old Hutchinson of Bloomington suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and suspected impairment, the state patrol said. After obtaining a warrant, a state trooper collected a urine sample from Hutchinson to determine impairment. Hutchinson was the only occupant of the vehicle,...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk Rapids, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 8: New Body Cam Footage Played In Court; Daunte Wright’s Mother Testifies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Opening statements were made Wednesday in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. New footage of the fatal shooting was played in court when witnesses were called to the stand, the first of which was Wright’s mother, who testified that the day her son died was the worst day of her life. Katie Bryant shed tears on the stand as she described how her 20-year-old son was a “jokester” and a “wonderful father” to a 1-year-old child. She said that...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with harassing the judge in the Kim Potter trial is in custody in Minnesota. Last week, Cortez Rice was arrested in Wisconsin after being charged with a felony count of harassment involving retaliation against a judicial officer. On Tuesday, Rice was transferred into the custody of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, online records show. According to a criminal complaint filed last week, Rice lead a protest on Nov. 6 at what he believed was the apartment of Judge Regina Chu, who is overseeing the Kim Potter manslaughter trial in connection to the fatal shooting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Seek Help Finding Missing 60-Year-Old Man In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 60-year-old man. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that William Terry was last seen on Nov. 27 at his home along Munger Shaw Road in Grand Lake Township, which is about 20 miles northwest of Duluth. (credit: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies have searched his home, property and along Munger Saw Road, but no signs of Terry were found. Authorities describe Terry as standing about 6-feet tall, weighing about 205 pounds, with blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair, and a brown/gray beard. On the day he went missing, he was wearing blue jeans and a red long-sleeve shirt. Anyone who sees Terry or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 218-336-4350.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man Hospitalized After Shooting In Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a shooting in south Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department said that the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of 6th Street South in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital. He is expected to survive. Investigators say the victim did not tell officers much about what happened prior to the shooting.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#High School#Sauk Rapids Teen#Wcco#Sauk Rapids Middle School#Hennepin Co
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter’s Trial In Daunte Wright’s Death Begins Wednesday: Here’s How To Watch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The trial for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is set to begin Wednesday morning for the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. According to Hennepin County court records, the trial for Potter will begin at the Hennepin County Government Center. The hearing will be live-streamed. HOW TO WATCH & FOLLOW: Special live coverage of court proceedings will be on-air and streamed on CBSN Minnesota. You can also check for updates on WCCO.com and by following our social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter. Earlier this year, Potter, 49, was charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul First Responders Honored For Bravery Confronting Mass Shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s been two months since St. Paul first responders confronted a situation they’d never faced before. On Tuesday, they were honored for their quick thinking and bravery. In October, one person died and 14 others were shot in the city’s largest mass shooting. It happened at the Seventh Street Truck Park, a few blocks from the Xcel Energy Center. It was a night of chaos. Cpt. Mark Monson, whose crew was first on scene, told WCCO: “In a person’s career, there’s a handful of events you remember. This was an incredible night.” Medics got the call around...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Shot In West St. Paul; Officers From Multiple Departments Called To Secure Scene

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say officers from 10 law enforcement agencies in the east metro responded Sunday night to a shooting scene in West St. Paul that was surrounded by a large group of people, some of which tried to take control of a vehicle one of the victims had occupied. The West St. Paul Police Department says that officers were initially called shortly before 9 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the Marathon gas station on Mendota Road. Responding officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot and a man...
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: William Terry, 60, Last Seen In Late November In St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man has been missing for more than a week, and authorities want the public’s help to find him. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old William Terry was last seen on Nov. 27 at his residence in Grand Lake Township, which is about 20 miles northwest of Duluth. He is a 6-feet-1-inch tall white man who weighs about 205 pounds. He has blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair and a brown and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 218-336-4350.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Christine Beeson, 42, Last Seen On Dec. 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding 42-year-old Christine Beeson, who has not been seen since last Wednesday. Police said she last communicated with family on Wednesday before traveling to Bayfield, Wisconsin, before a flight scheduled on Dec. 12. However, she never arrived in Bayfield. Credit: Minnesota BCA Beeson was last seen driving a white 2008 Volkswagen EOS convertible with Minnesota license place 337WAC. She is described as roughly 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5588.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Battle Fire At Woodbury United Methodist Church

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire broke out at a historic Twin Cities church Wednesday afternoon. The Woodbury Fire Department says it sent crews to Woodbury United Methodist Church at about 2:36 p.m. on reports of a fire in its community room, which connects the church’s historic building with its newer additions. (credit: CBS) About a dozen adults inside got out unharmed. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, and the fire department is still investigating.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Woman, 42, Found Safe

[Update, Dec. 8, 7:55 a.m.: Police in Truman say the missing woman has been found safe. What follows is an edited version of the story as it originally ran.] TRUMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in southern Minnesota are searching for a woman who has been missing for days. The missing 42-year-old was last seen on Dec. 1 at her home in Truman, which is about 40 miles southwest of Mankato. She drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Minnesota license plates CKX315. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 507-238-4481.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
TRUMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Timeline: Daunte Wright’s Death, Subsequent Unrest Leading Up To The Kim Potter Trial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minnesota (WCCO) — Opening statements begin this week in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. She shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop back in April. She claims she grabbed her gun, when she intended to grab her Taser. Judge Regina Chu is allowing cameras in the courtroom, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a partial timeline of the events that occurred leading into the start of Potter’s trial. All dates are from the calendar year 2021. ——- April 11: Daunte Wright, 20, is shot and killed by Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter during a traffic...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Man Found With Self-Inflicted Stab Wound Charged With Murdering Father

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 47-year-old Twin Cities man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his father over the weekend. Court documents filed in Ramsey County show that Rodney Christopherson, of St. Anthony, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is currently in custody with bail set at $1 million. According to a criminal complaint, police responded Sunday evening to a home the 2400 block of 39th Avenue Northeast on a report of a death. Upon entering the home, officers could smell the odor a decomposing body. RELATED: 1 Man Dead And Another Injured in St. Anthony Incident In the kitchen,...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hastings Police Chief Announces He Will Retire After 39-Year Career

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer says he will retire next year after nearly 40 years as a police officer. On Tuesday, Schafer said the retirement is effective May 29. He served over eight years as the head of the police department. (credit: City of Hastings) “During his tenure he has deepened the department’s engagement with the community, hired or promoted 75 percent of the department, and implemented structural changes that have led to greater professionalism, autonomy and accountability among the 36 staff and Police Reserve Unit,” city officials said in a statement. Schare is working on succession plans in the department, with details and a hiring timeline to be announced in the near future. There have been 55 police chiefs leading the city’s police department in its 165-year history.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Armed Robbers Target Victim At Ted Mann Concert Hall On U Campus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two masked people robbed someone at gunpoint at Minneapolis’ Ted Mann Concert Hall on the University of Minnesota campus Monday evening. U officials say it happened at 7:20 p.m. at the auditorium, just minutes before a performance was set to begin by the Maroon Campus Band & University Band. The victim wasn’t hurt, and only their cellphone was taken. The thieves were last seen in the area of 25th and Riverside avenues. Both wore ski masks. One wore all black clothing, the other wore a black top and gray pants. Click here for updates and safety information from the U of M.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Police: Missing Woman Found Safe

[UPDATE, Dec. 7, 7:30 a.m.: Minneapolis authorities say the missing woman has been found safe. What follows is an edited version of the original story.] MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in a week. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers are looking for a missing 36-year-old who was last seen Nov. 29 at the home of a relative with whom she’s been staying. No one close to her has seen or heard from her since. According to investigators, she was last seen wearing a blue dress with gray sweatpants and a black/gray letterman’s jacket. Officials say she has struggled with mental health issues in the past and may not currently be taking her medications. Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.   More On WCCO.com: ‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy