Police: Sauk Rapids Teen In Custody Following Threats Directed At Middle School, Classes Canceled

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — A 14-year-old student has been arrested in connection to online threats directed at Sauk Rapids Middle School.

According to police, the student made threatening social media postings on Friday. Police continue to investigate and the student claims sole responsibility for the post.

“Law enforcement believes this alleged threat is isolated at the secondary level,” police said in a media report.

The school canceled classes for both the middle school and high school Monday. School officials say they hope to resume classes on Tuesday.

