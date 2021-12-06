In demand: Christmas trees going fast at lots in Volusia County. Why?

ORANGE CITY — Tape measure in hand, Jose Rivera vigilantly stood watch over a 7-foot Fraser fir under the tent at Dandy Christmas Trees in the parking lot at the Four Townes Shopping Center.

A restaurant chef, Rivera, 28, of Deltona, had dispatched another family member to double-check the ceiling height at his home, but with the rows of available trees starting to disappear on a recent afternoon there was no time to lose.

“I’m going to get it right now,” said Rivera, ready to spend the $85 to claim his selection. “I’ve been looking for a bigger tree and I’m not finding them. They told me here that they have nearly sold everything.”

At the Dandy lot and elsewhere, Christmas trees are in high demand this year, with customers shopping earlier and paying a bit more for the traditional symbol of holiday cheer, according to lot owners and industry experts.

In a year of supply chain issues tied to the impact of COVID-19, however, the factors influencing this year’s Christmas tree market are more diverse. They are rooted in a variety of issues that include fallout from the Great Recession of 2008-2010, said Doug Hundley, spokesman for the National Christmas Tree Association, a Denver, Colorado-based trade group that represents live tree growers.

“It’s a complicated thing,” Hundley said. “This is all about a long-term crop cycle. Christmas trees are a 10-year crop. Going back to the 2008-2010 recession, growers were planting fewer trees for financial reasons and also a lack of demand.”

Although growers have been planting “vigorously” since roughly 2012, supply is struggling to keep pace with increasing demand, Hundley said.

“We’re getting there,” he said. “We’ll see more next year and the tight supply will loosen up.”

In some parts of the country, weather conditions also are contributing to the forces affecting the tree market. In the Pacific Northwest, which accounts for roughly 25% of the national supply, tree production is down 10% because of this summer’s heat and drought, according to the association.

And everywhere, the cost of shipping has skyrocketed, resulting in a 5%-10% increase in costs to consumers, Hundley said. That can be tied to the pandemic’s impact.

“We’ve seen the cost of shipping going up for several years, especially last year,” Hundley said. “This year, the demand has been up because of the pandemic and shipping has been difficult, also because of the pandemic.”

Tree shoppers started early this year in Volusia

At the Dandy lot at Four Townes Shopping Center, customers started arriving earlier than ever this year, said Don Folds, who has owned and operated the seasonal business there for 15 years. Prices range from $49 to $299, with the majority of trees in the $100 range, he said.

“We used to open the Saturday before Thanksgiving and we had very few calls before then,” Folds said. “This year, we started getting calls in the last week of October: ‘Do you have any trees? I want to get my tree up.’”

Likewise, Folds expects to be sold out well ahead of the typical target date of Dec. 15, perhaps early this week.

The same factors are at work at another longtime tree business, Happ’s Christmas Trees, a seasonal fixture for 30 years near the corner of U.S. Highway 17-92 and Ohio Avenue in Orange City.

“We’re paying about double what we did last year for freight,” said owner Tom Happersett, unloading the last of three 53-foot refrigerated trailers that each had been filled with roughly 400 Fraser firs he had shipped from the company’s base in tiny Wautoma, Wis.

A 50-year veteran of the Christmas tree industry, Happersett discounts the impact of the Great Recession on tight tree supplies. Instead, he sees fewer families and fewer growers representing younger generations entering the industry following a period of overproduction.

“There was no recession in the tree business; there was overproduction,” Happersett said. “Families do not want to do this anymore. Children used to grow up doing this stuff, but it’s hard and now they don’t want to do it.”

Trees at the Happ’s lot range from $35 (for a “Charlie Brown tree’) to $350, Happersett said.

Although some shoppers balk at the prices, Happersett responds that the quality of trees from his Wisconsin farm is worth the expense.

“My prices are high, I know it, but you get what you pay for,” he said, offering a comparison to what customers might pay for a dozen long-stem roses. “It takes three months to grow a rose and a dozen decent long-stem roses might cost close to $100. It takes 12 years to grow these trees and you ask $100-$200 for an 8- to 9-foot tree and people don’t want to pay it.”

At big-box stores such as Lowe’s, demand also has been high.

“Consumers have been eager to begin celebrating the holidays even earlier this year,” said Shalaeya Brown, Lowe’s spokeswoman. Free-cut trees started arriving at stores in mid-November and those seeking one shouldn’t delay, she said.

“While our stores are well-positioned, there isn’t an endless supply of holiday products,” Brown said. “So we are encouraging consumers to shop early to ensure they have the widest selection of options.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: In demand: Christmas trees going fast at lots in Volusia County. Why?