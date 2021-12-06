Vote for this week's News Herald Athlete of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec. 4

It's again time to vote for The Panama City News Herald Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 4.

Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by area coaches during the week.

Boys basketball

Joe Carpenter, senior guard, Bozeman. Carpenter averaged 22 points per game in two victories for the Bucks, scoring 25 points against Rocky Bayou Christian and 19 points against Wakulla Christian School.

Alex Steen, senior forward, Arnold High School. Steen averaged 21.7 points over three games for the Marlins, including a 29-point effort in a victory over Destin.

Girls basketball

Braniya Baker, sophomore guard, Rutherford High School. Baker averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.7 steals over three games for the Rams. Baker scored 26 points against Marianna and 22 points against Sneads.

Samiyah Smiley, senior forward, Bay High School. Smiley averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and two blocks per game in a pair of wins over Holmes County and Marianna.

Girls soccer

Zamiyah Hill, sophomore forward, Mosley High School. Hill scored eight goals in just two games for the Dolphins, including a single-game school record seven goals in a 7-0 win over Fort Walton Beach.

Boys soccer

Braden Masker, senior forward, Arnold High School. Masker had six goals and two assists over three games for the Marlins, including a five-goal performance in a 7-1 win over Navarre.

Wrestling

Nick Hejke, senior, Mosley High School. Hejke went a perfect 4-0 with all four wins coming by fall to take first place in the 152-pound division at the Border Wars tournament at South Walton.

Romero Black, junior, Rutherford High School. Black went 5-0 at Border Wars to win the 138-pound division, taking three wins by fall and another by Major Decision.