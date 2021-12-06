Vehicles heavily damaged in Freeport garage fire, Walton firefighters save rest of home

FREEPORT — Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters were able to salvage much of a family’s home after extinguishing a blaze that broke out in the garage early Monday.

Firefighters and Walton County sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Lagrange Road in Freeport about 1:03 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting smoke and flames coming from a garage, according to a WCFR news release.

Crews reportedly arrived in less than 10 minutes and immediately began fighting flames that had fully engulfed the garage. Firefighters also searched the house to make sure no one was trapped inside.

All residents made it out of the home safely and no one was harmed in the fire, according to the WCFR. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the garage.

The fire caused severe damage to two vehicles and a motorcycle that had been parked in the garage, but much of the family’s home was saved.

The risk for fires tends to increase during the holiday season , according to the National Fire Protection Association. WCFR firefighters saved another home on Bayou Circle in Freeport after it caught fire just two days before Thanksgiving.

“This is the second home our firefighters have managed to save so far this holiday season, “ Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “Because of the quick action of these men and women, another family will still have a place to call home on Christmas.”

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was still investigating the cause of the fire Monday morning.

