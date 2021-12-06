Navrogen Announces Publication of Its Block-Removed Immunoglobulin Technology

Request for Information Will Guide the Selection and Management of Critical Climate Investments of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. WASHINGTON, D.C.— The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today released a Request for Information (RFI) on technologies ready to be demonstrated that reduce carbon emissions and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The RFI seeks feedback from industry, investors, developers, academia, research laboratories, government agencies, NGOs, and potentially affected communities (including environmental justice, Tribal, energy transition, and other communities). The RFI follows the enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes more than $62 billion for DOE to deliver a more equitable clean energy future for the American people by, among other things, building the technologies of tomorrow.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO