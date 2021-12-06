Navrogen Announces Publication of Its Block-Removed Immunoglobulin Technology
CHEYNEY, PA — Navrogen, Inc., announced the recent publication of preclinical data regarding application of its proprietary Block–Removed Immunoglobulin Technology (BRITE) to enhance the efficacy of the CD20-targeting rituximab antibody in the presence of the immunosuppressive CA125 protein. The peer-reviewed study was published in Oncology Letters (www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/ol.2021.13120). The study...www.mychesco.com
