Check out this video of how they created that iconic introduction to the movies you would watch on HBO. It was the era of Star Wars and Jaws, so the production had to have that big cinema feel. Sometimes this intro was more entertaining than the actual movies HBO showed. Some of the special effects looked so high tech, but it’ll surprise you when you see how they were done. Today, they would use green screen and CGI, but back in 1983 – the magic was created in a much simpler way. The part of this that struck me the most was how they created the starbursts. No computer-generated animation here. It was just transparent slides!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO