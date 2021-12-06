ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Knocked Loose, Movements, Kublai Khan & Koyo Announce Spring 2022 U.S. Tour

By wookubus
theprp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnocked Loose have announced the dates for a U.S. headlining run due to take place this coming spring. Movements, Kublai Khan and Koyo have been announced as support acts for the trek. Early fan pre-sales will be launching shortly, with Knocked Loose advising fans to “shoot us a text at 502-289-6067...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alternative Press

UPSAHL announces debut U.S. headline shows ahead of 2022 tour dates

Rising alt-pop star UPSAHL has announced new U.S. tour dates. The artist begins her headlining tour Nov. 30 at Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco and wraps things up in Boston, Massachusetts in early 2022. Once her headlining tour finishes, UPSAHL will join K.Flay’s tour as a supporting act until early...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Royal Blood Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Cleopatrick

Royal Blood is hitting the road. The rock band announced a Spring 2022 North American Tour, with Cleopatrick supporting. Venues include the historic Terminal 5 in New York City, and the Crystal Ballroom in Portland. The tour is a highly-anticipated run that comes after the band’s third studio album, Typhoons....
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Yonder Mountain String Band Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Hot on the heels of the 20th-anniversary celebration of their incredibly popular and influential 2nd studio album, Town by Town, Colorado’s beloved jam-grass pioneers Yonder Mountain String Band have just announced their tour plans for 2022. Kicking things off at Denver’s newly-opened and incredibly popular Meow Wolf Convergence Station on February 24th for a one-of-a-kind immersive music and art experience, the veteran band will continue into the Winter Wondergrass festival in Steamboat, Colorado. March 2022 finds YMSB crossing the Southeast to some familiar haunts and festivals and new venues alike. The run will start in St. Petersburg, Florida, before heading south to Key West and then back up the east coast to Savannah, Georgia, and Carrboro, North Carolina’s famed Cat’s Cradle.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Toto Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Toto will hit the road for a stretch of U.S. tour dates in early 2022. The newly announced concerts will be part of the group’s Dogz of Oz world tour, kicking off Feb. 25 in Las Vegas. Initial dates stretch through March 19 and include stops in Atlantic City, Detroit and Kansas City. Further shows are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kublai Khan
liveforlivemusic.com

Papadosio Announces Return To The Road With 2022 Spring Tour

Papadosio will get back on the road with a lengthy 2022 spring tour, the band announced on Monday. The 21-city jaunt will take the Ohio-bred, Asheville, NC-based jamtronic outfit from January through May of next year. The new crop of dates begins down south in Texas with shows in Houston...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Joe Jackson Announces 2022 ‘Sing, You Sinners!’ Spring Tour

'80s hitmaker Joe Jackson has rolled out his 28-date “Sing, You Sinners!” 2022 tour. Jackson launches the jaunt on May 11th playing Durham, North Carolina's Fletcher Hall and performing through June 25th when he hits Charleston, South Carolina's Charleston Music Hall. Joe Jackson will forever be remembered for his 1970's...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Brian Wilson Announces Co-Headlining U.S. Tour With Chicago

The rock band Chicago and Brian Wilson have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour. Wilson, during his sets, will be joined on stage by his fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine, as well as South African singer Blondie Chaplin. The tour begins in Phoenix in June and wraps up in Clarkston, Michigan at the end of July. Find Chicago and Brian Wilson’s itinerary below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Knocked Loose#Fox Theater#Music Hall#Kublai Khan Koyo#House Of Blues 04 12#Ga#Ridglea Theater#Encore 04 22#Ut#Starland#Paramount
stereoboard.com

Earth, Wind And Fire Announce Spring US Tour Dates

Earth, Wind And Fire have announced US shows for next spring. The legendary Grammy Award-winning funk band have lined up 14 dates for April and May, ahead of their rescheduled summer Miraculous Supernatural Tour with Carlos Santana. Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 10am local time on December 3.
MUSIC
phillyvoice.com

The Menzingers announce spring tour, which will conclude in Philly

As residents move into the third year of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic amid news of the new omicron variant, reopening and recovery plans are still underway. For the music industry, artists across the country are planning to head out on tour in the new year. Scranton-based punk bank The Menzingers announced a spring tour across North America, which will open in Rochester, NY on April 1.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 Headline Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has announced a spate of new spring tour dates. Those are in addition to the winter tour dates he already announced. All the dates, old and new, are below. Speaking of old and new: Buckcherry will open most of the trek, because to Alice Cooper fans, they pass for a young band.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Magdalena Bay Announce U.S. Headlining Tour

Magdalena Bay have had a whirlwind of a year following the release of their long-awaited debut Mercurial World and a tour with George Clanton. Now, the indie-pop duo is embarking on a headlining tour of their own in 2022. The tour, which will find Magdalena Bay in intimate venues and...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
mxdwn.com

Olivia Rodrigo Announces Spring 2022 North American And European ‘Sour’ Tour Dates

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo announced a tour for her debut album Sour for Spring 2022. The tour kicks off in San Francisco, California on April 2 for the US leg of the tour. From April through July, Rodrigo will travel across the US, Canada, UK and Europe performing the hit songs off of Sour. The tour will also feature special guest appearances from Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 10, while the verified fan ticket sales begins on December 7. In the expansive tour that will visit more than 40 different cities, Rodrigo will stop for 2 different shows in Denver, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia and Los Angeles before she heads off to Europe where she will finish the tour by playing 2 different shows in London.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mxdwn.com

Tame Impala Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates; Release New Single “No Choice”

Next spring, the talent behind Tame Impala, Kevin Parker, is touring North America. His tour kicks off on Feb. 27 in Tempe, Arizona (for the Innings Festival), and ends about three months later on May 22 in Gulf Shores, Alabama (for the Hangout Music Festival). Throughout the tour, the artist will visit major venues such as Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Many of his performances are part of music festivals — in addition to the two aforementioned shows opening and closing the tour, he is performing at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 am local time.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats & King Buffalo Announce North American Tour

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats will be headlining North America on a spring headlining tour next year. King Buffalo had been booked to appear as support on that run. Tickets for it will go on sale this coming Friday, December 10th at 10:00am local time. 03/02 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn...
MUSIC
metalinjection

ATTACK ATTACK! & ESKIMO CALLBOY Announce Late 2022 U.S. Tour

Attack Attack! and Eskimo Callboy have announced they're teaming up for The Level Up Tour starting next fall. If you're looking to get rowdy as hell and have a good time, then this is probably the tour for you. "We're back! We never forgot the amazing times we had on...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Underoath Premiere New Song “Numb”

Underoath have launched a visualizer video to accompany their newly debuted track “Numb“. That song comes from the band’s new album “Voyeurist“, which Fearless Records will have out on January 14th. Guitarist Tim McTague said of the track:. “‘Numb‘ feels like a classic ‘They’re Only...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Penelope Isles Announce U.S. Tour, Share Video for “Have You Heard”

British sibling duo Penelope Isles (Lily and Jack Wolter) have announced a 2022 U.S. tour in support of their most recent album, Which Way to Happy. They have also shared a video for the album track “Have You Heard.” Watch the Jamie Thraves-directed video and view the full list of tour dates below.
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

Tool Add New Date To Early 2022 U.S. Tour

Multi-platinum alternative metal outfit Tool have announced the addition of a January 28th live show at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO to their early 2022 U.S. tour. Blonde Redhead and The Acid Helps have landed the opening duties for separate legs of that run, which will commence in Eugene, OR on January 10th. Tickets for this newly announced date will go on sale this coming Friday, December 10th.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy