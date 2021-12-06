ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Flyers Needed to Make a Change

By Steven Ellis
The Hockey News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 15, 2019. A day of optimism for the Philadelphia Flyers organization. That was the day that the Flyers made Alain Vigneault their 21st head coach in team history. He was a Jack Adams Award winner and had over 1,200 games of NHL experience, so he was a known quantity. Vigneault...

thehockeynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers GM Fletcher: Injuries aside, ‘we need to play better’

VOORHEES, N.J. – If it’s both optimism and pessimism you’re looking for regarding the Flyers, there’s no need to go beyond general manager Chuck Fletcher. During a Tuesday press briefing at the Flyers Training Center, Fletcher provided some encouraging news about injured players and why their return could help the team get out of its current six-game winless streak.
NHL
The Hockey News

Do the Flyers Need to Consider Moving Claude Giroux?

After a promising 8-4-2 start, the Philadelphia Flyers are winless in their last seven games, going 0-5-2. With the club sitting near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Sam Carchidi believes general manager Chuck Fletcher could face some tough decisions if they're out of playoff contention in the coming weeks.
NHL
phillyvoice.com

Alain Vigneault needed to go, but Flyers problems run much deeper than just the coach

Alain Vigneault came into Philadelphia as a coach known for taking veteran-laden teams and propelling them to the next level. Unfortunately as the Flyers head coach, he never was able to deliver on that promise. The Flyers parted ways with Vigneault on Monday morning following an embarrassing 7-1 loss at...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Everything you need to know about Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo

The Alain Vigneault era is over. The Flyers have officially fired Vigneault as head coach after Sunday night’s demoralizing 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, extending the team’s losing streak to eight games. With Vigneault gone, the Flyers are now embarking on a search to find a full-time replacement...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
The Hockey News

Flyers Fire Coach Alain Vigneault

Heads continue to roll within the NHL's coaching ranks. The Philadelphia Flyers became the second club to dismiss their bench boss in the past 12 hours on Monday morning, as DailyFaceOff's Frank Seravalli reported that the team has relieved Alain Vigneault of his duties as head coach. Assistant coach Michel...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

The on-ice results that led to Canucks, Flyers coaching changes

It was a busy Monday in the NHL. Changes were anticipated in Vancouver for quite some time -- the only question was how much would change, and when it would happen already. The answer (officially) came on Sunday night, with general manager Jim Benning, assistant general manager John Weisbrod, head coach Travis Green, and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner all being relieved of their duties.
NHL
fastphillysports.com

FLYERS FLAILING, NEED SHAKE-UP: HOW ABOUT GIROUX, VIGNEAULT?

Most of the writers who cover the Flyers on a regular basis can charitably be described as fan boys. They’re just so pleased to covering the team that nothing discouraging is ever written. Unlike the coverage of the Sixers, who regularly still get slammed for everything — even The Process,...
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Yeo’s Flyers Need to Capture An Identity

“Right now, you look at our group. Our identity is…we don’t have an identity.”. Before tonight’s game against the Colorado Avalance, that was Claude Giroux. It’s been eight straight losses for the Philadelphia Flyers, leading to the firings of Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien. Chuck Fletcher decided a 7-1 beating from the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team Vigneault never defeated as head coach of the Flyers.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Rick Tocchet
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Chuck Fletcher
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Travis Konecny
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Need to Change Lines to Jump-Start Offense

The Chicago Blackhawks have gone a surprising 6-2-0 in their last eight games since Derek King took over as interim head coach. He hasn’t come in and made any sweeping changes, just a few tweaks here and there. But a clean slate and a simple attitude shift have done wonders for this previously lost squad. That said, the Blackhawks are still having trouble scoring, so King got out the blender and changed up the forward lines once again for their most recent tilt against the St. Louis Blues. But I’m still not convinced it’s enough. Let’s take a look at the line progression since King took over, and suggest some extra tweaks while we’re at it.
NHL
fastphillysports.com

FLYERS GM FLETCHER ON HOT SEAT — WILL HE MAKE A TRADE!!

General manager Chuck Fletcher is on the hot seat as the team he re-crafted over the summer spirals into irrelevance. He discussed the possibility of the Flyers making a midseason move with NBCSP. “We are who we are right now,” Fletcher said about the six-game streak without a win. “We’ve...
NHL
920 ESPN

Philadelphia Flyers’ Need Cam Atkinson to Step Up

The Philadelphia Flyers enter the month of December reeling. The orange and black is in the middle of a a brutal seven-game losing streak and things are getting any easier this weekend with the Tampa Bay Lightning coming to Philly on Sunday night, a good Colorado team on Monday, before they head out on a three-game road trip.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay#Metropolitan Division#Fletcher And Co
crossingbroad.com

Things Have to Change: Thoughts on the Flyers’ Seven-Game Losing Streak

The Flyers lost again Wednesday night, 4-1 to the New York Rangers. You may have watched it. You may have chosen to tune into something else instead. The Sixers losing again as well? MLB Network to watch the demise of baseball as the lockout loomed? Or, like this person:. Speaking...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

How much more do the Flyers need to see?

Well, folks, for the seventh game in a row, we’re here again. The Flyers, with an extra day of rest after their game against the Islanders was postponed, met the Rangers last night for what was supposed to be their best chance at easing into a difficult upcoming week, and saw themselves fall flat again, dropping this one 4-1. This game saw a couple of gut punches dealt, from falling behind under four minutes into the game, to needing to come out for the second period with more energy to get themselves back in it and then allowing a goal just 34 seconds in, to losing Joel Farabee with an apparent shoulder or collarbone injury in the first period (we’re hoping for a further update on him today after he’s evaluated, by the way). In short, the Flyers never really had it in this one, and it was another ugly game.
NHL
The Hockey News

Vancouver Canucks Fire GM Jim Benning

The day has finally come. The Vancouver Canucks have fired GM Jim Benning and assistant GM John Weisbrod, according to Vancouver-based journalist Irfaan Gaffar. The majority of the team's draft picks taken by Benning and his staff outside of the first round failed to make a sizeable impact at the big-league level, with a few notable first-round busts, as well. And, perhaps most egregiously, Benning plunged the Canucks into a salary cap pit from which they may never escape.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Big Changes Expect If Flyers Continue to Struggle

According to Sam Carchidi of Philly.com, if the Philadelphia Flyers continue to struggle, there could be big changes coming in terms of both coaching and player personnel. The Flyers aren’t just losing a number of games, they’re losing in convincing fashion and Carchidi says it could be time for some tough decisions.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey News

Maple Leafs' Marner and Sandin on IR, Steeves and Rubins to make NHL Debut

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to cope without star forward Mitch Marner and defenseman Rasmus Sandin in the short term. Marner is expected to be out of the team's lineup for three-to-four weeks with a knee injury, while Sandin's timeline is approximately two-to-three weeks, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
NHL
The Hockey News

Kristians Rubins' Journey from Latvia to the NHL

Kristians Rubins never seemed to be high on the Toronto Maple Leafs' depth charts, but sometimes, hard work pays off. Rubins is set to make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets with Travis Dermott and Rasmus Sandin out with injuries. While Rubins was always expected to be one of the top injury callups this season for Toronto, his ascension to become an NHLer seemed like an unlikely one even two seasons ago.
NHL
The Hockey News

Sonny Milano is Having a Breakthrough Season

If there's one thing you can't accuse Sonny Milano of, it's being the least skilled player on the ice. To fans outside of Anaheim, Milano might not really be on many people's radars. At 25, he hasn't played a full NHL season yet. He couldn't make it in Columbus, and struggled to play an impact in his early Ducks days. His career-high in points is 22 back in 2017-18. At best, we're talking about a third-line player.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy