Knocked Loose have announced the dates for a U.S. headlining run due to take place this coming spring. Movements, Kublai Khan and Koyo have been announced as support acts for the trek. Early fan pre-sales will be launching shortly, with Knocked Loose advising fans to “shoot us a text at 502-289-6067 for first dibs.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, December 10th at 10:00am local time.

6 DAYS AGO