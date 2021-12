– Researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia are using stock market theory to help protect coral reefs, according to the Guardian. The academics have used modern portfolio theory, developed by Harry Markowitz in the 1950s, to identify coral reefs that are best placed to survive global warming and could, in the future, repopulate other reefs. ‘It’s essentially a strategy to help us make decisions about what to protect, if we are to have corals at the end of the century,’ said climate scientist Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO