Now in just his second season at Ole Miss, head coach Lane Kiffin has gotten the Rebels to finish the regular season at 10-2 with a 31-21 Egg Bowl win Thursday at Mississippi State. He went 5-5 in his first year with the program in 2020. After the game, he was asked whether or not he expected to have this much success this season.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO