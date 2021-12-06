Titans designate Julio Jones to return from IR among 6 moves

The Tennessee Titans are one step closer to getting back wide receiver Julio Jones, as the team announced he has been designated to return from Injured Reserve.

Along with Jones, safety Dane Cruikshank and wide receiver Racey McMath have also been designated to return. This opens the door for each to return to practice, and eventually, the 53-man roster.

Tennessee desperately needs Jones to return and produce, as the team is very thin at wide receiver, with fellow wideout A.J. Brown on IR for at least the next two games.

In addition to those moves, the Titans waived outside linebacker John Simon from the 53-man roster, added linebacker Tuzar Skipper to the practice squad, and removed practice squad tight end Austin Fort from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

With Fort removed, safety Kevin Byard is the only remaining Titans player on the list.

After having a bye in Week 13, the Titans will return to action in Week 14 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium, with kickoff set for noon CT.