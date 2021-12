Data: CDC; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosOmicron's arrival in Colorado and the approaching holidays are leading public health experts to redouble efforts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.Driving the news: The focus comes as the state confirmed for the first time Tuesday that it found low-level community spread of the Omicron variant in Boulder County based on wastewater surveillance.What they're saying: "One of the most important things Coloradans can do right now is to make sure their immune systems are ready to encounter Omicron," state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said at a briefing.What's new: Public health officials presented new numbers to help convince people...

COLORADO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO