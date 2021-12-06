Operation Holiday: Single mom with 8 kids and a blood clot struggles to provide
By MediaNews Group
Norristown Times Herald
2 days ago
Eight children ages 5 months to 12 years, one with epilepsy, a blood clot on your lung, no job and no prospects is a lot to carry into the holiday season. “I just try to live day by day,” said Jane, whose name has been changed here to protect her privacy...
Debra is single mother who has been out of work since October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her unemployment has run out, and her savings is almost gone. Debra has COPD and cannot wear a mask, which has made it difficult for her to find a new job, she said.
Despite everything, 2021 has been a good year for Alina, and she’s hoping that Operation Holiday will help make the end of the year even better. “I was addicted to drugs for over 20 years, and I was trafficked … And I ended up in a program which helps benefit women who are survivors of trafficking,” said Alina, whose name was changed for this article to protect her identity.
A single mother who lost both her business and her home during the COVID-19 pandemic is looking for a little help this Christmas season while she tries to get back on her feet and move forward.
"I could use all the help I can get as a single parent, especially during the holiday," she wrote.
...
OKLAHOMA (December 6, 2021) – Holidays can be an especially difficult time for children in foster care. They are away from friends, family and everything they know during Christmas—a time focused on spending time with loved ones. To help spread some holiday cheer to children who are in foster care...
A group of moms is working to put a smile on the faces of kids with cancer by collecting toys this holiday season. "The Toy Closet," a program at MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's Wisconsin, was created by Laura Shea to give young patients a chance to receive a special gift to celebrate the holidays.
COVID-19 has made the last two years difficult for Neil, but things have turned around lately. “Due to the pandemic, it’s been quite rough for us. I’m just getting back to work, I’ve been working for about a month now. Things are starting to pick up a little bit,” he said.
The Providence Journal Holiday Fund is now accepting donations to help children and teenagers in need this holiday season.
The Holiday Fund strives to bring hope and make the season brighter for less fortunate children within our community. Donations to The Providence Journal Holiday Fund will provide basic essentials, including clothing, toiletries, baby supplies, underwear and books.
...
FARMINGTON, Utah — The group behind Farmington Community Christmas is currently gathering toys to give to families for the upcoming holiday. "The purpose is to deliver Christmas joy to those that are struggling," said Scott Ellenson, co-chairman for Farmington Community Christmas. The organization works with local schools in the...
When she returned home from the hospital, Nicole Thweatt found the hotel room she had been living in was emptied, and a new family had moved in. All of her belongings, including clothes and even Social Security cards, were gone.
The Armed Services YMCA has been running Operation Holiday Joy for 32 years. Tim Ney is the executive director of the Armed Services YMCA located in Murphy Canyon, which houses the highest concentration of off-base military and their families in the world. “Our military members — they preserve our legacy...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Christmas only 17 days away, and only 7 days until the Operation Holiday distribution, HumanKind Ministries in Wichita is still in urgent need of children’s coats. “We anticipate serving between 13,000-14,000 people through Operation Holiday this year and while the community has been amazing thus far, we need more help,” […]
Two precious things we often take for granted…our health and being together as a family. The darling Thomas twins made their appearance into this world on July 21, 2021, delivered in an emergency birth at 29 weeks due to concern over twin transfusion. Little Rhyder Hayes Thomas weighing only...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With all the focus on family, for some, the holidays can serve as a hurtful reminder of who is not present at the dinner table. A single mom in Salem carries the heaviness of grief by staying true to her faith and holding onto hope. Samantha...
HOUSTON - A Houston-area family has been separated the past three months due to COVID-19. The mom has been in the hospital on a ventilator and has been desperate to see her little girl. Her husband talked to the staff at Houston Methodist Hospital about the possibility of a reunion and they made it happen!
Two-year-old Jasmine was born premature with an underdeveloped lung, and she suffers from severe asthma and other chronic conditions.
Those conditions made her more vulnerable to severe illness from the coronavirus. She contracted the disease in March 2020, and her mother, Sabrina, said it's a miracle that she made it out alive.
...
